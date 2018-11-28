Evening top 5: More allegations of abuse at Scouting Ireland; Stark warning over post-Brexit UK economy; Gardaí name man killed in Monaghan crash

80 more people contact Scouting Ireland with allegations of abuse

80 more people have come forward to claim they were abused during their time with Scouting Ireland.

The Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said she learned about the new allegations in a meeting with the scouting organisation this evening.

It was revealed last week that an investigation into the organisation uncovered evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims.

“I have met this evening with representatives of Scouting Ireland to discuss my concerns about the revelations last week of 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims having been identified," said Minister Zappone.

“Scouting Ireland has advised me that since last week there have been 80 phone calls to the confidential helpline from people identifying as victims.”

Man killed and Garda injured in Co Monaghan crash

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has deployed a team of investigators after an incident in Co Monaghan in which a man died and a Garda was injured.

The man - who has been named as 47-year-old Stephen Marron - died following a two-car crash at Main Street in Castleblaney at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Shortly before the crash, a Garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblaney Garda Station.

This car drove off and the Garda was dragged by the car for about 500m before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia, on Main Street.

UK could face worst economic crash since WWII under 'no deal' Brexit

The Bank of England is warning that a ‘no deal’ Brexit could push the UK towards its biggest economic crash in living memory.

The British bank’s analysis warns that if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal, its economy could shrink by nearly 8% - more than it did during the financial crisis.

The bank produced the 88 page document on foot of a request from the House of Commons Treasury Committee.

It warns that a ‘no deal’ scenario could see house prices falling by as much 30% - with unemployment doubling and inflation spiralling up to 6%.

Spanish footballer “alive and kicking” after football club faked his death

A football player, whose death was faked by his former club, has said he has no hard feelings towards them.

Dublin football club Ballybrack FC is blaming a rogue member of its management team, for pretending Fernando La Fuente had been killed in a car crash in order to get a match postponed.

The club is facing disciplinary action.

In a statement, Ballybrack FC said the person responsible for the false claim made a "gross error of judgement" and has been relieved of all duties at the club.

The official contacted the Leinster Senior League without the club's knowledge in order to get a match against Arklow Town postponed.

Conor McGregor handed six month driving ban

Conor McGregor has been banned from driving for six months for speeding on the N7 in County Kildare.

The former UFC champion was also handed a €1000 fine.

Gardaí said he was detected doing 154km in a 100km zone near Kill in October 2017.

This afternoon, he pleaded guilty at Naas District Court.