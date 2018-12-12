Evening top 5: May survives confidence vote; Barclays Irish workforce; and RTÉ salaries

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no confidence motion in a vote of Conservative MPs.

A total of 184 Tory MPs had publicly said they would continue to back her as leader.

The party has 317 seats in the British parliament - meaning Mrs May needed 159 votes to gain a majority.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she takes home less than the average industrial wage.

In an exclusive interview with Newstalk, Ms McDonald says her take home pay is just €24,000 after tax.

It comes after a number of Sinn Féin's elected representatives had been found to be taking home significantly more than the average industrial wage they promised to take.

British bank Barclays says it plans to double its Irish workforce by the end of 2019.

This would bring its headcount in Dublin to 300.

The bank has confirmed an expansion of operations to make Ireland a "central hub" for its European business.

The confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil has been extended until 2020.

The agreement was extended following a meeting between the leaders of the two parties last night.

The extension will see the Government remaining in place for one more budget.

'Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy earned €495,000 in 2016.

New figures released from RTÉ show he is the broadcaster's top earner.

He is followed by Ray D'Arcy as the second highest paid presenter on €450,000.