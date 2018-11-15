Evening top 5: Theresa May doubles down on Brexit deal; Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin

Theresa May has firmly defended the draft Brexit deal, as she faces increasing pressure from within her own party.

An extraordinary day has seen several high-profile resignations from Mrs May's cabinet, as well as a mounting threat of a no-confidence motion in the Conservative leader from party rebels.

In a press conference this evening, the British Prime Minister acknowledged that leadership is never easy - especially when the stakes are so high - but said she intends to see the process through.

Peadar Toibin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín has suggested he will set up a new political party, after resigning from the Sinn Féin party.

In a tweet, he said:"I have been a member of the party for 21 years. In that time I poured all my efforts into achieving Irish unity and economic justice.

"This clearly is no longer enough. I will now help to build a new 32 county movement."

Saudi Arabia has said that five of the people charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi could face the death penalty.

The kingdom’s public prosecutor has said there are now 21 people in custody over the murder – with 11 indicted and referred to trial.

Saud al Mojeb said that Mr Khashoggi's killers had set plans for the murder in motion three days before he was killed.

Irish football fan Sean Cox. Image: Facebook

The football club AS Roma has said it will donate "an initial sum" of €150,000 to the family of Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox, to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs.

The Meath man sustained life-altering injuries in an attack before a Liverpool match in April.

Roma has said it will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while club President Jim Pallotta will make a personal donation of €50,000.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has ramped up its campaign for a dedicated transport police force, with Fianna Fáil also backing the proposal.

Recent months have seen mounting calls for officers on public transport in the wake of various cases of anti-social behaviour in Dublin - including alleged assaults against both staff and commuters.

While Irish Rail has already increased the amount of private security on board certain services in the capital, there have been numerous calls for a specialised police force to be established.