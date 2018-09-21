Evening top 5: May calls for EU action on Brexit; Phibsborough world's 'coolest neighbourhoods'; and blasphemy vote confirmed

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has again insisted that there can be no new regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain after Brexit.

Mrs May made a statement at Downing Street this afternoon after her ‘Chequers’ plan for Brexit faced strong criticism from EU leaders during a summit in Austria yesterday.

She claimed the UK has shown The EU "respect" throughout the negotiations and said it is now time to "hear from the EU" on how to move forward the negotiations.

Phibsborough in Dublin has been named one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world'.

Time Out ranked the northside area 27th - ahead of neighbourhoods in the likes of San Francisco. Montreal, Shanghai and Boston.

The magazine's editors say Phibsborough has become 'more bustling than ever' since the Luas Cross City line opened, with 'modern cafés and charming shops' opening in previously dilapidated buildings.

Figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show over three million people died as a result of harmful use of alcohol in 2016.

This represents one in 20 deaths globally - while more than three-quarters of these deaths were among men.

Overall, harmful alcohol use causes more than 5% of the global disease burden.

The Government has confirmed that a referendum to remove the charge of blasphemy from the Constitution will be held next month.

It will take place on Friday October 26th - the same day as the Presidential election.

The 37th amendment of the Constitution relates to a "repeal of offence of publication or utterance of blasphemous matter".

Plans for a major redevelopment of Dublin's bus network have been given a visual overhaul.

The Dublin Area Bus Network Redesign public consultation is currently underway.

People can give their views on the BusConnects plan until September 28th.