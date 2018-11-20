Evening top 5: Man not guilty of partner's murder; DUP calls for 'better' Brexit deal; and longest living lung transplant survivor

A 70-year-old man has been found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years at the home they shared in Dublin in May 2016.

Desmond Duffy, of Somerville Park in Rathmines, admitted strangling Desmond O'Sullivan but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

From the stand last week, Mr Duffy told the jurors he suffered years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Mr O'Sullivan.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is calling on the British Prime Minister Theresa May to re-negotiate the draft Brexit deal with the European Union.

The DUP is propping up Mrs May's Conservative Westminster government in a confidence and supply arrangement.

The party has previously expressed its dissatisfaction with the current draft agreement, which includes a single backstop preventing a return to a hard border in Ireland.

A report from the Child and Family Agency Tusla has revealed 131 cases of serious injury to a pre-school child were made to it last year.

Its Early Years Inspectorate Annual Report shows a total of 2,033 inspections were carried out in 2017.

The Inspectorate is responsible for inspecting services in pre-schools, play groups, nurseries, crèches, day-care and other similar services for children aged from infancy up to six-years-old.

The daughter of US President Donald Trump, and his senior advisor, Ivanka Trump has used a personal e-mail account to send hundreds of mails to her assistants.

According to the Washington Post, many of them are in "violation of federal records rules" people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence said.

Ethics officials learned of her repeated use of personal e-mail when reviewing e-mails gathered by five Cabinet agencies, to respond to a public records lawsuit last autumn.

An Irish great grandmother has been recognised as the world's longest living survivor of a lung transplant.

77-year-old Vera Dwyer is celebrating 30 years since she had the life-saving surgery.

Already a Guinness World Record holder, she was today honoured with a gold medal by the Irish Heart and Lung Transplant Association.