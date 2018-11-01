Evening top 5: Man murdered in Kildare named; Peadar Tóibín suspended; and Irish marriage equality documentary on Netflix

Gardaí are appealing for information following the death of 34-year-old David Boland from Nurney in Co Kildare.

Mr Boland died after being stabbed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:30am, Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Athy, where a 34-year-old man was found with a number of apparent stab wounds.

A man who raped a young Spanish student three times after luring her to a tent in Dublin has been jailed for 14 years.

Eoin Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, also threatened to kill her during an attack that lasted 21 hours during the summer of 2017.

Mr Justice Michael White said there was no doubt these offences are at the extreme end of the spectrum when it comes to seriousness for the crime of rape.

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín has been suspended from the party for six months for voting against abortion legislation.

The Meath West deputy has frequently opposed the party over its stance on abortion.

He took part in a TV debate calling for a 'No' vote in May's referendum, despite the party's 'Yes' stance.

The Government has announced that students who appeal the results of the Leaving Certificate will get a much faster result in future.

Significant changes have been outlined to the process of Leaving Cert appeals and entry to higher education.

In cases where students have applied for course places through the Central Applications Office (CAO), and where their appeal result means they could obtain a higher course preference, they will in most cases now be able to take up that preference in the current academic year, rather than have their offer deferred by a year.

A documentary following the road to the marriage equality referendum is being shown on Netflix.

'The 34th' tells the story of people who formed marriage equality in Ireland, and developed it into an effective grassroots force.

They had one clear goal in mind - the extension of civil marriage to same-sex couples.