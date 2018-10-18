Evening top 5: Man found not guilty of Sean Cox assault; Brexit disappointment in Brussels; Four charged with impeding murder investigation

Man found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean Cox

An Italian man has been jailed for three years for engaging in violent disorder ahead of a Liverpool Champions League match in Anfield last April.

Earlier today, 21-year-old Filippo Lombardi was found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Irishman Sean Cox before the semi final against AS Roma.

He had already pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of violent disorder.

It was the prosecution’s case that another man punched Mr Cox to the ground before Mr Lombardi lashed out at him with his belt.

Taoiseach warns Brexit Withdrawal Agreement may not be finalised by Christmas

The Taoiseach has conceded that the UKs Withdrawal Agreement may now not be finalised until December or even January.

Hopes of an agreement on the Irish border issue were dashed this week after talks stalled last Sunday.

Yesterday, Leo Varadkar told EU leaders not to underestimate the risk of a return of violence in Northern Ireland.

During the EU Leaders Summit in Brussels, he held up a copy of the Irish Times reporting the story of a woman whose father was killed at a border post during the Troubles.

Review finds further meetings between Naughten and broadband bidder

The Department of Communications has uncovered two more previously undisclosed meeting between the former Communications Minister and the businessman leading a bid for the National Broadband Plan.

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten resigned his ministerial post last week after it emerged he had attended a number of private dinners with businessman David McCourt.

Mr McCourt heads up the Enet Consortium – which is the sole remaining bidder for the multi-million Euro rural broadband contract.

In a statement this evening the department said it had carried out a comprehensive review of all diary meetings between the former minister, senior officials and anyone involved in Enet over the past two years.

Casey doubles down on Traveller comments during Thurles housing site visit

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has visited an unoccupied housing site at the centre of a dispute between Tipperary county council and Traveller families.

He was expected to encounter protesters when he visited the site at Cabra Bridge outside Thurles, however no demonstration took place.

Mr Casey has faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race over comments he made about the Travelling community yesterday.

The 61-year-old claimed the community’s status as a minority ethnicity was “a load of nonsense” and labelled them “basically people that are camping on somebody else's land.”

Four charged with impeding investigation into Dublin grandmother's murder

Four people have been charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of Patricia O’Connor whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains.

Her husband, daughter and granddaughter are among those who appeared in court.

The remains of 61-year-old grandmother Patricia O’Connor from Rathfarnham in Dublin were found scattered in various locations across a 30km stretch of the Wicklow Mountains in June 2017.

A 33-year-old man has already been charged with her murder and is before the courts.