Evening top 5: Man charged over Monaghan road death; Charities slam Government homeless policies; Teachers reject pay plan

Man appears in court charged in connection with fatal Monaghan road crash

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a road incident that left a man dead on in Castleblaney, County Monaghan on Tuesday night.

34-year-old James Tomany of 122 Clay Road, Keady in County Armagh appeared at a special sitting of Carrickmacross District Court charged with dangerous driving causing death and endangerment.

47-year-old Stephen Marron died after the car he was sitting in was struck by another car at around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Tomany was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday via videolink

Homeless charities demand change in Government policy as homeless crisis continues

Homeless charities have slammed the Government over its housing and homelessness policy after the latest figures revealed a further rise in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation.

A total of 9,724 were in emergency accommodation in October - an increase of 26 people compared to the September figures.

Last month's figures break down as 5,999 adults and 3,725 children.

In total, 1,709 families accessed emergency accommodation during October, down 44 compared to the previous month.

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Cork mother-of-three

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Nicola Collins in Cork City last year.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three was found with serious head injuries at 6A Pophams Road in Farranree on March 27th.

Cathal O’Sullivan, of the same address, had pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The jury deliberated for almost four hours and returned with a guilty verdict just after 4pm this afternoon.

Permanent TSB to offload more than 6,000 non-performing loans

Permanent TSB has confirmed a deal to offload over 6,000 non-performing loans.

According to PTSB, it has reached a "securitisation" deal with Pepper Ireland - explaining that the "transfer of mortgage loans is similar to a loan sale".

Nearly all of the loans being transferred to Pepper Finance were taken out on family homes.

The loans - under the umbrella of Project Glenbeigh - have a gross value of €1.3 billion.

ASTI teachers vote to reject Government's new entrant pay plan

Secondary school teachers have voted to reject the government's pay proposals.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) rejected the Public Service Pay Plan by a 6% margin.

Under the plans, over 60,000 newer entrants into the public service would receive average pay increases of over €3,000.

However, many teachers and others across the public service have warned that the plan fails to bring an end to pay inequality for those hired after 2011.