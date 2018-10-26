Evening top 5: Low turnout reported in Presidential election; man charged in connection with US pipe bombs

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of mail bombs in the US, officials have confirmed.

A total of 13 packages containing potential explosive devices have been found over the past week, sent to prominent Trump critics such as Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and actor Robert De Niro.

FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the suspect's name as Cesar Sayoc, explaining that a fingerprint was identified on an envelope containing one of the devices.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is pictured voting in the Irish Presidential election at Scoil Thomáis, Laural Lodge in Castleknock, Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Polls are set to close at 10pm in today's Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

Turnout was low in many areas across the country - with voting only reaching single figure percentages by lunchtime today.

Polling picked up this evening - but a number of polling stations say turnout was only half of what we saw for the abortion referendum in May.

The Department of Education says the ground floors in two schools closed over structural concerns will be reopened after the mid-term break.

It also says prefabs will only be used as a 'last resort' if schools are forced to close due to the time required for installation - unless prefabs are already on site.

Three schools were closed this week after concerns were raised over structural issues.

Nine-year-old Eric Zhi Ying Xue. Image: Change.org

Health Minister Simon Harris has said there is 'no imminent threat' of deportation for schoolboy Eric Zhi Ying Xue and his family.

The minister said he has been informed of the news by the Department of Justice.

Nine-year-old Eric - who attends St Cronan's School in Bray, Co Wicklow - was born here and has lived all his life in Ireland.

The second annual report on standards in Ireland's penal system has identified little progress in several key areas.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) says three of the issues identified are the lack of adequate mental health services, the increasing number of women detained in prison and insufficient daily prison staffing levels.

It adds that this is resulting in reduced access to educational provision.