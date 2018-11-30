Evening top 5: Late Late Toy Show kicks Christmas into gear; FBI investigating massive Marriott data breach; Call for prosecutions over tracker scandal

Late Late Toy Show kicks Christmas into gear with spectacular opener

Host Ryan Tubridy is taking charge of Ireland’s traditional Christmas curtain raiser for the tenth time as the Late Late Toy Show gets underway.

Over one million people are expected to tune in this evening.

Around 200 young people are taking part in the show – with the opening sequence a spectacular take on ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Performers from all over the country are taking part – and audiences may yet be treated to a few famous guest appearances.

Marriott hotel group reveals data breach affecting up to 500 million customers

The Marriott hotel group has revealed a data breach that may have affected up to 500 million guests.

The company says the breach relates to the reservation systems of its Starwood subsidiary, and covers reservations made between 2014 and September of this year.

This evening, the FBI confirmed it was investigating the breach.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Irish Data Protection Commission said it will be investigating the breach – however it has yet to hear of any Irish customers affected.

Fianna Fáil insists bankers must be held personally responsible for tracker scandal

Fianna Fáil is warning that until individual bankers are held directly responsible for the tracker mortgage scandal nothing will change.

Six institutions are facing the prospect of multi-million Euro fines after 38,000 mortgage holders were wrongly moved onto a higher interest rate.

A Central Bank investigation into the scandal is expected to be complete by next year.

It is understood the investigation may throw up more affected customers.

Man acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny

A man has been acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny.

Renars Veigulis told gardaí that Rita Apine died when she fell down the stairs of their home on Bridge Street in Freshford in May 2017.

Just after noon on May 14th 2017, Mr Veigulis called an ambulance claiming his girlfriend Rita Apine had fallen down the stairs of their home.

He told Gardaí he was playing with his daughter downstairs when he just heard a “boom, boom, boom” from above.

Tusk warns rejection of Brexit deal will see "no deal or no Brexit at all"

The European Council President has warned that the current Brexit deal is the only one on the table.

Speaking at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Donald Tusk said the EU is “prepared for every scenario” – but warned that there is no alternative to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement accepted by EU leaders and the British Cabinet.

It remains unclear if the British Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to convince the UK Parliament to back the deal in a crunch vote on December 11th.

“A few days before the vote in the House of Commons, it is becoming more and more clear that this deal is the best possible,” said Mr Tusk. “In fact, [it is] the only possible one.”