Evening top 5: Investigation after man shot dead in Leixlip; Varadkar says there's no time to re-negotiate Brexit deal

Theresa May has appointed Stephen Barclay as her new Brexit secretary.

It follows the resignation of Dominic Raab from the position yesterday in protest over the draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU.

Mr Barclay has served as a Conservative MP since 2010, and is being promoted from his role as a minister of state at the UK's department of health.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he 'doesn't see much room' for re-negotiation of the draft Brexit deal.

It had been suggested that a new Brexit secretary in the UK could look to change some elements of the agreement.

Mrs May has refused to say if the DUP, who is propping up her Westminster government, will vote for the deal.

A 50-year-old has been shot dead in Leixlip, County Kildare.

The victim - who has been named locally as Clive Staunton - was shot as he was returning to his home on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

Emergency services treated him for serious injuries at the scene – however, he was later pronounced dead.

Volunteer rescue workers search for human remains in the rubble of homes burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Picture by: Terry Chea/AP/Press Association Images

The number of people reported missing after the devastating wildfires in California has more than doubled to 631.

Officials say seven more bodies have been found - with at least 65 people killed in total.

The blaze in northern California has destroyed nearly 12,000 buildings, including around 10,000 homes.

Fine Gael members have been put on election notice at the party's Árd Fheis.

Gathered delegates were told the time for election preparation is over and they need to be ready to go to the people.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said there is still a number of weeks to go in the confidence and supply arrangement talks with Fianna Fáil.