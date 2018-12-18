Evening top 5: INMO nurses and midwives vote for strike action; row breaks out in Dáil over Roscommon eviction

Nurses and midwives who are members of the INMO have voted to go on strike, in a dispute over staff shortages and pay.

The INMO's executive council, made up of elected nurses and midwives from across Ireland, will meet on January 7th and 8th to discuss the result - which saw 95% vote in favour of the action.

The executive will determine dates for a 24-hour national strike, which will see INMO members withdraw their labour - providing only emergency and lifesaving care.

Pearse Doherty. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A massive row has broken out in the Dáil over the assault at a house repossession near Strokestown in Roscommon.

The eviction itself happened at the farm last Tuesday, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property over the weekend, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

A new plan for policing will see gardaí wearing body cameras, a new centre to assess terror threats, and the Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate being replaced.

The Government has accepted all 157 recommendations from the Commission on the Future of Policing, and has launched a new four-year high level plan for policing.

A target of 19,000 people working in the force has also been set for 2021 - encompassing 15,000 gardaí and 4,000 Garda staff.

Evofit image released by An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Dublin city.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday December 9th.

The woman was brought from Serpentine Avenue through the city centre to Emmet Street in a white taxi, where Gardaí believe it was parked on Emmet Street between 2.00am to 3.00am.

Donald Trump's charitable foundation is set to shut down, amid allegations from officials in New York of a "shocking pattern of illegality".

New York attorney general Barbara Underwood today announced the Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve.

It comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the foundation, with authorities claiming it was involved in 'unlawful' coordination with the Trump presidential campaign and 'repeated and willful' self-dealing.