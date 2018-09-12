Evening top 5: Hundreds gather for Dublin housing protest; review suggests Cervical Check system was 'doomed to fail'

Hundreds of people have taken part in a major housing demonstration during rush hour in Dublin city centre.

The demonstration has been organised by the Take Back The City group following an eviction at North Frederick Street last night.

Organisers of this evening's protest said they would be "taking to the roads, shutting down traffic in rush hour" to make a statement that last night's events "cannot and will not be tolerated".

Dr Gabriel Scally chaired the Cervical Check Scoping Inquiry | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The man in charge of the Cervical Check inquiry says there were indications it was a system 'that was doomed to fail.'

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State's national screening programme.

They were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

Approximately 1.7 million people across three states have been told to evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on the US east coast.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has told locals "don't bet your life on riding out a monster" with 225kph winds get set to batter the shoreline – with South Carolina and Virginia also braced for impact.

US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for all three states, with Florence likely to bring widespread flooding and destruction once it arrives late Thursday or early Friday local time.

Members of the European Parliament take part in a vote in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture by: Jean-Francois Badias/AP/Press Association Images

The European Parliament has voted to pursue disciplinary proceedings against Hungary - the first time MEPs have called for such action.

EU politicians have called on member states to decide whether whether the country is at risk of breaching the EUs founding values.

The motion was backed by 448 votes to 197 - achieving the two-thirds majority that was required.

A leaked report has revealed the scale of sex abuse by Catholic priests in Germany, alleging that 'thousands' of children were abused over a 70-year period.

The report was due to be published on September 25th, but details were leaked by the Spiegel news outlet.

According to the report, at least 3,677 children - mostly boys - were sexually abused between 1946 and 2014.