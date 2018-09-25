Evening top 5: Murphy survives no confidence vote; Cosby jailed for Sexual assault; President's office defends unaudited payment

Murphy survives vote of no confidence in the Dáil

The Housing Minister has survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil.

Following a fiery debate on the motion put forward by Sinn Féin, 59 deputies supported Minister Eoghan Murphy and 49 said they had no confidence in him, with 29 abstaining.

It came after Minister Murphy's Fine Gael colleague Catherine Byrne confirmed she would support him.

During the debate, Minister Murphy insisted he would not be “hounded out of office” by Sinn Féin and claimed “real progress is being made” in fighting the housing crisis.

Bill Cosby jailed for sexual assault

Former comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been jailed for three to ten years for sexual assault.

He will serve the sentence in State Prison.

It comes after the judge earlier ruled that he is a "sexually violent predator."

That ruling means the former comedian and actor – once dubbed ‘America’s Dad’ – will be placed on the sex offenders register and will undergo counselling for the rest of his life.

Pennsylvania Judge Steven O’Neill handed down the sentence to the 81-year-old for drugging and molesting Andrea Costand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Two new sinkholes appear in Monaghan after mine collapse

Two new sinkholes have appeared near a Monaghan GAA club following yesterday's collapse of a local mine.

The local school was evacuated yesterday afternoon after the Drumgossat Gypsum Mine collapsed.

The Magheracloone GAA Club pitches and clubhouse were also severely damaged following the collapse.

Five properties in the area remain at risk and are still being assessed by the mine operator Gyproc Ireland.

President's Office says unaudited €317k payment used for Áras an Uachtaráin events

The President’s office has said a €317,000 allowance paid to it by the State is used to fund events in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Public Accounts Committee has been scrutinising the office’s spending today – despite objections from senior politicians.

Both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have questioned the timing of the probe – coming just a day before nominations close for the upcoming presidential campaign.

The office’s spending usually comes in at around €3m a year – however no breakdown is given and the office is exempt from Freedom of Information legislation.

Three college students raped since start of college term in Cork, campaigners claim

Three female college students have allegedly been raped in Cork since the start of the university term, campaigners have said.

The city's Sexual Violence Centre says it had seven requests for initial appointments last Monday - linked to seven recent incidents.

The head of the centre has issued a warning about male 'predators' targeting women as they leave pubs and clubs.

Mary Crilly - who raised the issue at a meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee - is also calling for more resources for the Garda Protective Services Unit, which investigates serious crimes such as rape