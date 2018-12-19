Evening top 5: Government publishes Brexit contingency plans; CervicalCheck tribunal to be established

The Government has published its contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit, with the Tánaiste admitting it makes for "sobering reading".

A newly-published 'contingency action plan' says a no-deal scenario would pose extremely difficult challenges for Ireland and warns action would need to be taken quickly.

It says more land will need to be bought at Dublin and Rosslare ports, while extra staff are taken on to deal with customs checks.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The Government's announced the establishment of an independent statutory tribunal to deal with claims arising from CervicalCheck.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Irvine.

Preparatory work on the tribunal will begin as soon as possible ahead of its full establishment later in 2019.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on security guards in Co Roscommon last week.

Gardaí say operational searches are currently taking place as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident at Falsk in Strokestown on Sunday.

It comes after the McGann family were evicted from their home, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property over the weekend, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

Interim clinical guidelines have been issued to doctors ahead of new abortion laws coming into effect in January.

GPs will be able to provide terminations via medication for women who are under nine weeks pregnant.

A pregnant woman between nine and 12 weeks will be referred to a hospital for a surgical termination.

The Leaving Cert will be extended from next year, with two extra days being added to the timetable.

Education Minister Joe McHugh announced the change today, with the aim of reducing pressure on students and avoiding exam clashes.

It means there'll now be 15 days of exams in total - with the schedule running into a fourth week.

Core subjects such as English, Irish and Maths are not impacted by the schedule revisions.