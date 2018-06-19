Evening top 5: Government apology over historic criminalisation of homosexuality; Taoiseach says 'nobody can defend' family separation at US border

The Minister for Justice has issued a sincere apology to everyone affected by Ireland's historical criminalisation of homosexuality.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking in the Seanad ahead of a motion that will acknowledge the harm caused by the laws - and offer a full State apology to all those affected.

He made the apology ahead of the 25th anniversary of the enactment of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1993 which decriminalised gay sex between males.

Tusla should take 'urgent action to address serious shortcomings' in how it manages child sex abuse allegations, a HIQA investigation has found.

A review of the child and family agency's handling of child sex abuse referrals was ordered by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone last year.

It followed concerns over Tusla's handling of a false allegation of child sex abuse against Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

A man who used Tinder to target women online has pleaded guilty to raping a woman and sexually assaulting another within days of each other.

Patrick Nevin, with an address at Meadowlands Court in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, was previously found guilty of assaulting a Brazilian woman.

He will be sentenced on July 26th.

The invitation for President Donald Trump to visit Ireland still stands, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar says it is better to engage with people you do not agree with - but added the Government will convey 'grave concerns' to the US Ambassador over the current US immigration policies.

It comes amid calls for the invitation to be withdrawn over the 'family separation' practices at the US-Mexico border.

The Taoiseach criticised the current US policies, telling deputies: "Nobody can defend the scenes of children being forcibly separated from their parents."

Kensington Palace has confirmed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will visit Dublin next month.

The couple will spend two days in Dublin, on July 10th and 11th.

The palace says the visit is at the request of the British government.

It says the couple are "looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future."