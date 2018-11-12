Evening top 5: Gardaí investigate referee assault; tributes to Stan Lee; and women-only academic jobs

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry following an assault on a referee during a football match on Sunday.

Daniel Sweeney, aged in his 50s, reportedly suffered serious injuries to his jaw, cheekbone and nose in the incident in the town of Horseleap.

The altercation happened after a match between Horseleap FC and Mullingar Town.

Tributes are being paid to Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics, who has died.

The 95-year-old passed away early on Monday morning.

Celebrity website TMZ said an ambulance was called to his home and he was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where he later died.

Lee started Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961, with 'The Fantastic Four'.

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating UFO sightings reported by a number of planes over Ireland last week.

A British Airways pilot contacted Shannon Air Traffic Control last Friday to ask if any military exercises were taking place - after seeing a "bright light" travelling at "very high speed."

After Shannon ATC confirmed there were no military exercises under way, a Virgin Airlines pilot reported seeing the same thing.

A new action plan is hoping to increase the number of women in top positions in higher education institutions.

The Gender Equality Action Plan is to create women-only senior academic positions in the sector.

The measure is in response to significant under-representation of women at professorial level.

A new range of An Post stamps have been unveiled for Christmas.

The stamp designs and themes - featuring Ireland's favourite festive traditions - were voted for by the Irish public.

Featuring in the stamp series for the very first time are Christmas favourites including watching 'The Late Late Toy Show', eating traditional Christmas dinner and attending midnight mass.