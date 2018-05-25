Evening top 5: Exit poll in Eighth Amendment; Ana Kriegel murder; and Jastine's parents thank Ireland

Polls have closed in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

An exit poll published by the Irish Times has predicted the country has voted "by a landslide margin" to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The poll suggests the margin of victory for the Yes side will be 68% to 32%.

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel in Dublin.

The body of the 14-year-old schoolgirl was discovered in Lucan last week - three days after she went missing.

Ana Kriegel was last seen at St Catherine's Park on Monday May 14th last week.

The parents of murdered student Jastine Valdez have thanked the Irish people for their "support, compassion and sympathy" following their daughter's death.

Teresita and Danilo Valdez say: "We would like to thank all the Irish people and the Philippine community living in Ireland for all their support, compassion and sympathy during this tragic time for us.

"It has been of some comfort knowing how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland.

A number of US news websites are temporarily unavailable to most European users, as new EU data protection rules come into effect.

Friday marked the day the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules came into effect, with the legislation offering new protections for web users over how their data is used, stored and shared by organisations.

Many websites - both local and international - are today asking European users to agree to new privacy terms.

The National Lottery has confirmed the claim window for a €1m Euromillions prize has expired.

The company had issued a final plea to all players in Co Cork to check their tickets, as the deadline approached on Thursday.

The prize was won in February in a Quick Pick ticket that was sold at the Eason Store in the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork City.