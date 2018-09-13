Evening top 5: Dublin councillors vote to halt sale of Magdalene Laundry site; Government launches new Land Development Agency

Councillors have voted to stop the sale of the last Magdalene Laundry site in Dublin city centre.

The decision was taken at tonight's meeting of Dublin City Council.

Plans were proposed back in 2017 to sell the Sean McDermott Street site to Japanese hotel chain Toyoko.

Mairia Cahill pictured in Dublin city in 2016 | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has 'unreservedly apologised' that robust procedures were not in place when Mairia Cahill reported abuse to the party.

An investigation of a complaint about how the PSNI handled reports of alleged child abuse found police there failed those who were said to have been abused.

The PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has also apologised unequivocally for "hurt and distress" caused to Ms Cahill and two other women failed by police.

A new Land Development Agency (LDA) is to build 150,000 new homes over the next 20 years.

The new body will have an immediate focus on managing the State's own lands to develop new homes, and regenerate under-utilised sites.

While in the longer-term, it will put together strategic landbanks from a mix of public and private lands - and make these available for housing.

Some 40% of any buildings on such lands have to be social (10%) and affordable (30%) housing.

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Garda Commissioner has admitted the use of balaclavas at a housing protest in Dublin was 'not correct'.

Masked gardaí from the Public Order Unit gathered in front of the property on North Frederick Street during an eviction on North Frederick Street on Tuesday evening.

Commissioner Drew Harris today acknowledged that the 'fire retardant hoods' should only be used in tandem with a protective helmet.

The British government has dismissed claims by the two suspects in the Salisbury case as "lies and blatant fabrications"

It comes after the two men accused of targeting Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the novichok nerve agent in Salisbury earlier this year denied being agents or having anything to do with the poisoning.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told the TV station Russia Today they were only in Salisbury as tourists to visit Stonehenge and the local cathedral.