Evening top 5: Door-to-door inquiries in Kerry Babies case; New deal for new entrants to public sector; Sinkhole opens near Monaghan school

Gardaí carry out door-to-door inquiries over 1984 Kerry Babies case

Gardaí investigating the death of a newborn baby boy in 1984 are conducting house-to-house inquiries on Valentia Island in Co Kerry.

Some 20 members - both uniform and detectives - are involved in the operation.

Hundreds of questionnaires have been handed out to residents across the island and Gardaí have said they expect the canvas to last a number of days.

It relates to the case of Baby John, known as the Kerry Babies case, who was found stabbed several times on White Strand Beach in Caherciveen on April 14th, 1984.

Byrne yet to confirm support for Government in confidence vote

The junior Minister Catherine Byrne has voiced her opposition to a major new housing development in her constituency amid reports she may vote against the Government in a confidence motion tomorrow.

A Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow night.

The Government expects to win the vote as Fianna Fáil has pledged to abstain - however suggestions that Minister of State for Drug Strategy Catherine Byrne may not support her Fine Gael colleague have heightened tensions ahead of the debate.

Minister Byrne has been has been at odds with Minister Murphy since openly speaking out against his plans for the redevelopment of St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore.

Government announces new deal aimed at addressing public sector pay inequality

There has been a mixed reaction to a new deal aimed at bringing the long-running dispute over two-tier salaries in the public service to a close.

This evening the Finance Minister said new measures had been agreed by all parties to the Public Service Stability Agreement.

The plan, which kicks in from next March, will see newer-entrants into the public service jumping two points on the salary scale.

The deal will see workers skipping points 4 and 8 on the salary scale depending on their position on the scale.

Monaghan school evacuated after huge sinkhole opens up nearby

A Monaghan Primary School has been evacuated after a massive sinkhole opened up nearby.

In a Facebook announcement, Dromgossatt National School said the damage was caused by the collapse of an old mine near to the local community centre.

The local GAA pitch and clubhouse has also been severely damaged.

This afternoon, the school said it had been forced to close immediately, and urged parents to collect children “as soon as possible.”

Presidential ballot likely complete after three more councils vote not to nominate

Two of the six confirmed candidates for the presidency officially submitted their nomination papers today.

President Michael D Higgins submitted his papers confirming his pitch for a second term this afternoon – and announced plans to formally launch his campaign on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada signed and submitted her papers this morning.

Businessman Gavin Duffy submitted his papers last Friday, while his Dragon’s Den colleague Sean Gallagher is expected to do so tomorrow.