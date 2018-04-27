Evening top 5: Dept of Health takes over Cervical Check; student loans "off the table"; and 'Repeal the 8th' mural finds new home

The Department of Health has confirmed that a senior medical team has been sent into Cervical Check to take charge of the programme.

A spokesperson says any woman who may have not been told that her case has been audited has been informed, or will be informed after the weekend.

A helpline number has also been launched which will be operational from 9.00am Saturday on 1800-45-45-55.

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to work towards the 'complete denuclearisation' of the Korean peninsula.

It comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In met for a historic summit at the border between the two countries.

In a declaration after the talks quoted by the Yonhap news agency, the leaders of the two countries said: "South and North Korea affirmed their shared objective of achieving a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearisation."

It appears that plans to introduce a student loan scheme are "off the table".

The Cassells Report, published in 2016, found that there is a funding gap of €5.5bn over the next 15 years in third-level education.

It made a number of recommendations, such as a deferred payment scheme for students.

A new index ranking global press freedom has warned there is growing animosity towards journalists.

Ireland has dropped two places to 16th in latest World Press Freedom Index.

But the list, composed by Reporters Without Borders, also puts Ireland in the 'Good Situation' category.

A controversial 'Repeal the 8th' mural developed by Irish street artist Maser has found a new home in Dublin.

Earlier this week the mural was removed from the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar.

The centre said it was removed as the Charities Regulator informed them that the display was 'political activity' and was therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with the centre's 'charitable purpose'.