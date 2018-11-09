Evening top 5: DUP fury over Brexit plans; Nurses slam HSE spending on agency staff; Gangland murder conspirator jailed for 11 years

DUP confirms it will not support latest Brexit plan

The DUP has confirmed that it will not support the UK Prime Minister’s latest proposals on Brexit.

The DUP is propping up Theresa May’s minority Government under a confidence and supply arrangement.

In a letter to DUP leader Arlene Foster, leaked to The Times newspaper, Mrs May confirmed that the EU will not accept any Withdrawal Agreement that does not include a Northern Ireland specific backstop preventing any return to a hard border in Ireland.

The backstop would only come into force if a UK-wide solution failed.

INMO says HSE is spending over €1.5m a week on agency nurses

The HSE is spending over €1.5m every week to bring in agency nurses to deal with staff shortages, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The nursing union says the health service is paying premium rates to recruitment agencies to fill vacancies.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha told Newstalk that the HSE is hiring over 1,000 agency nurses every day.

“We know that the cost of the bill, just for nursing alone, is now in excess of €1.5m a week,” she said.

Man jailed for 11 years for planning gangland hit

A man has been jailed for eleven years for conspiring with others to murder a man in Dublin last year as part of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Luke Wilson of Cremona Road in Ballyfermot was arrested in the back of a van which Gardaí believed was on its way to the planned hit.

After becoming aware of a plot to murder a man in north Dublin, Gardaí put a surveillance operation in place. Gary Hanley was identified as the potential target, and Luke Wilson could be heard on an audio recording from one of a number of bugged vehicles discussing ways to kill him.

He was involved in a number of recon trips and one point could be heard saying: “No more jail, we want money.”

One person killed during knife attack in Australian city of Melbourne

Australian police have said they are treating a knife attack in Melbourne as terrorism.

One person was stabbed to death and two others wounded in the incident in the city centre.

Australian police said officers shot the man, who is under arrest and in a critical condition under guard at a hospital.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the suspect had also been known to Australia's security agency.

WATCH: The world's first AI news anchor makes debut in China

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor has made his debut in China.

The newsreader was unveiled at the World Internet Conference in the country's Zhejiang province.

The anchor has had his appearance and voice based on a real-life news reader with China's state news agency, Xinhua.

According to Xinhua, he has a male image with a voice, facial expressions and actions of a real person.