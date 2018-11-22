Evening top 5: Couple found dead in Kilkenny; WWI sculpture cleaned after vandalism; and (London)Derry row

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies at a house in Co Kilkenny.

It is believed the man and woman may have died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

They have been named locally as Michael Hurley (83) and his partner Mary Holohan (77).

A temporary World War I statue in St Stephen's Green in Dublin has been cleaned, following a vandalism overnight.

'The Hauntings Soldier' sculpture - created by artist Martin Galbavy and built by Chris Hannam - has been placed in the park to coincide with the centenary of the end of the war.

It was put on display earlier this month, and will remain there until Monday.

An Irish firm which has made global headlines from selling fairy doors is to expand into animation.

The Irish Fairy Door Company has announced it has signed a deal with WildBrain DHX Media.

The London-based children's network and studio will produce original content based on the popular toy brand - which counts Kourtney Kardashian among its fans.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) has expressed "serious concern" over allegations of covert surveillance in Irish prisons.

This includes the use of tracking devices and listening tools in prisons and prisoner transport.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has ordered an 'urgent investigation' into the allegations.

A Christmas billboard has been removed in Derry, after complaints it did not feature the name 'Londonderry'.

The poster was erected in the city's Waterside area, with the slogan "Have yourself a Derry little Christmas."

However it has been removed after apparent complaints from some unionist councillors.