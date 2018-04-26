Evening top 5: Cosby found guilty; Cervical Check review; and Bank of Ireland closures

US comedian Bill Cosby faces spending the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman.

The 80-year-old TV star was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which five other woman told the court they had also been drugged and violated by Cosby.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has announced a review of the Cervical Check programme following the results of a court case.

Terminally-ill woman Vicky Phelan settled a case on Wednesday, after being wrongly informed she had the all clear and after it taking three years for an audit of her test to be passed on to her.

Cervical Check is writing to doctors to make sure they have told patients the results of the audits of their smear tests.

Bank of Ireland has announced it is to close all its operational support centres by the end of the year, affecting 419 jobs.

It comes following a review of operations at the centres.

It says a number of temporary projects conducted at the centres are due to "naturally conclude" by the end of 2018 - with other activity to be centralised to an alternative location.

A new study has said that three out of five girls in Ireland with strong role models in their lives can imagine a future career in the STEM sector.

The research from Microsoft also found 46% of girls surveyed reported an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) when inspired by a female peer, in comparison to 38% of girls who do not.

The findings were released to coincide with Girls in ICT Day.

Two telescopes have discovered the beginning of a series of cosmic pile-ups: the impending collision of young galaxies.

The ALMA and APEX telescopes in Chile have peered deep into space.

Astronomers thought that these events occurred around three billion years after the Big Bang, so they were surprised when new observations revealed them happening when the universe was only half that age.