Evening top 5: Clare house fire; flight disruption; and Lotto winnings collected

Two men have been seriously injured in a house fire in Co Clare.

The two men, aged in their 80s and 40s, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital from a house at Meelick situated near the Limerick border.

They were taken in separate helicopters by the Air Corps Rescue Helicopter 112 and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are warning that services may be cancelled or disrupted across the weekend.

This is due to a French air traffic controller strike on Saturday, Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

Thousands of hospital consultants are set to receive pay increases following the settlement of a legal case.

The disagreement broke out over a government decision in 2009 to not pay the final phase of increases that had been agreed under the terms of the previous year's medical consultants’ contract.

Around 700 consultants had taken a legal case against the State and the HSE over a breach of contract, with the Government saying there was a potential 2,000 other cases "with similar grounds for initiating proceedings".

The winners of a Lotto syndicate from Thurles Co Tipperary have collected their €17m EuroMillions jackpot at lotto headquarters in Dublin.

The 32 workers from Stakelums hardware store will take home around €500,000 each.

Ger Sammon had been organising the syndicate for over 20 years.

Dublin Zoo has welcomed a trio of California sea lion pups - the first in six years.

The three were born over the course of two weeks.

The latest additions, which include one male and two females, are the offspring of father Niko and mothers Florence, Seanna and Cassie.