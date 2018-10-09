Evening top 5: Budget 2019 announced; Confidence and supply talks to begin; Budget housing provisions criticised

Budget 2019: Modest tax cuts and spending increases as the risk of Brexit looms

Budget 2019 has seen a range of modest tax cuts and increases in spending on housing, health and education.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced a €1.5bn package of tax cuts and spending measures in the Dáil this afternoon.

The third and final budget under the confidence-and-supply agreement arguably saw a bigger spend than expected - with the threat of an international downturn and Brexit looming over the economy.

It includes a range of modest tax cuts and increased spending in areas like health, housing and education.

Talks on extension to confidence and supply arrangement set to begin

The Fianna Fáil leader is expected to contact the Taoiseach tonight to discuss an extension of the confidence and supply arrangement that is keeping the government afloat.

The Minister for Finance has said negotiations on an extension will begin in the coming days.

Paschal Donohoe was speaking to Ivan Yates on the Hard Shoulder after announcing Budget 2019 this afternoon.

He denied that the Budget was an election budget – insisting it was a prudent one – with the threat of Brexit and international protectionism looming over the economy.

Charities warn Budget 2019 housing provisions do not go far enough

The Housing Minister has moved to defend the Budget after charities warned it does not contain the actions required to address the crises in housing and homelessness.

The Minister for Finance announced a number of measures aimed at tackling the crises this afternoon - with the allocation of €2.3bn to the State's housing programme for 2019.

Minster Donohoe said Government spending on housing in 2019 would be 26% higher than last year - with the total spend over the four years to the end of 2019 at €6.6bn.

However opposition parties and homeless charities voiced their disappointment with the plans - warning that the Budget is not the game changer required to address the housing crisis.

Teenager arrested after reports of online threats against staff at Dublin school

A school in north Co Dublin is closed today after online threats were allegedly made against staff and students.

A 16-year-old boy had been arrested by gardaí investigating the incident.

The material is believed to have been circulated online yesterday evening.

Gun-related threats were allegedly made against staff and students at Ardgillan College in Balbriggan.

It is understood school management notified parents via text message last night that the school would not be opening today.

Trump accepts resignation of US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley

US President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of his ambassador to the UN.

Ambassador Nikki Haley announced the decision during a meeting the US President at the White House this afternoon.

Ms Haley, who has held the post since November 2016, will be leaving the role at the end of the year.

President Trump called her a "very special person" and added that she told him six months ago that she wanted to take some time off.