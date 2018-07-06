Evening top 5: British ministers reach agreement on Brexit proposals; no overnight rescue attempt at Thai cave

Officials in northern Thailand have confirmed there will be no attempt tonight to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave.

The group has now been trapped for almost two weeks, and it has been five days since divers discovered them alive on a ledge deep within the cave system.

Reports had earlier suggested divers could begin leading the boys to safety today, amid fears that heavy rain forecast for the weekend could complicate efforts at Tham Luang cave.

Concerns have also been raised about falling oxygen levels in the chamber where the boys are trapped.

Picture by: Joel Rouse/Crown Copyright/PA Wire/PA Images

The British cabinet has agreed a 'collective position' on its Brexit proposals - with ministers approving moves to work towards a 'soft Brexit'.

In a statement after a meeting with ministers at her country retreat in Chequers, Prime Minister Theresa May said the proposals would create a "UK-EU free trade area which establishes a common rule book for industrial goods and agricultural products".

It appeared to signal that a political agreement had been reached, despite apparently deep divisions between ministers over the path forward in the fraught negotiations with the EU.

The Dáil has voted in favour of a suite of strict new road traffic laws

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill will see the introduction of an automatic driving ban for first-time offenders detected at the lowest limit.

The legislation will also make it an offence for car owners to allow a learner driver to use their car unaccompanied.

In the final debate before voting on the legislation today, rural TDs were accused of filibustering - or purposefully delaying the legislation - with Michael Healy-Rae speaking for an hour and 15 minutes on the bill.

Ivor Callely. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ivor Callely has been handed an eight-month suspended sentence for harassing a doctor who was renting a surgery from him.

The former Fianna Fáil TD also admitted causing criminal damage to the premises after he was secretly recorded by the doctor.

Judge Kevin Staunton described Ivor Callely’s behaviour as bizarre.

China has sharply criticised the US as it imposed retaliatory tariffs on $34bn worth of US imports.

The US has formally imposed 25% tariffs on a range of Chinese products - including machinery, electronics and cars - in what is being seen as the catalyst in a trade war between the two nations.

China swiftly hit back by imposing its own tariffs on US imports such as agricultural products and vehicles.