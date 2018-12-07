Evening top 5: British MP criticised over Irish food shortages comments; Germany's CDU party chooses Merkel's successor

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on a British MP to withdraw comments, suggesting food shortages in Ireland could be used to force a change to Britain's Brexit deal.

Priti Patel has said that Ireland could face "significant issues" in a no-deal situation.

Leaked British government papers, seen by The Times in the UK, have claimed Ireland could face food shortages and a bigger economic hit than Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Coast Guard volunteer Caitríona Lucas. Image: Facebook

A report into the tragic death of a rescue volunteer off the County Clare coast has raised concerns over the Irish Coast Guard safety procedures.

Caitríona Lucas died after the Kilkee RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) capsized in rough conditions in September 2016.

The vessel, carrying three Coast Guard personnel, was involved in a search for a missing man went it overturned.

Donald Trump has confirmed his nominees to become the new US attorney general and ambassador to the UN.

He told reporters he'll be putting forward William Barr as his choice to lead the department of justice.

68-year-old Barr previously served as attorney general under George HW Bush between 1991 and 1993.

Meanwhile, Heather Nauert - currently the spokesperson at the Department of State - will be nominated for the UN role.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, congratulates newly elected party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Picture by: Christian Charisius/AP/Press Association Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has today handed over the leadership of her political party after nearly 20 years at the helm.

Mrs Merkel aims to continue on as chancellor until 2021 – however she has agreed to step down as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) following poor performances in the polls.

Deputy leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - a key Merkel ally - was this afternoon chosen as the new leader of the CDU.

A senior official with Chinese tech company Huawei faces a fraud case in the US over alleged breaches of US sanctions on Iran, a court in Canada has heard.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested last Saturday at Vancouver Airport and now faces extradition to the US.

Details of the case were made public after a publication ban was lifted in Canada today.