Evening top 5: Brext draft text; Dáil thong; and CNN sues Donald Trump

The Cabinet will meet at 9.30am on Wednesday morning to discuss a draft text on Britain's exit from the European Union.

It comes as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee are examining the draft text from EU and UK negotiating teams.

Mr Varadkar has briefed his Cabinet colleagues.

Two young men have been killed in a road crash near Ballina in County Mayo.

Gardaí said three men in their 20s were travelling in a car that collided with a tree on the Killala Rd at around 11:15pm last night.

One of the men, aged in his late 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

TD Ruth Coppinger has held up a thong in the Dáil chamber while challenging judges on what she calls "rape myths".

It follows a rape case in Cork, where the defending barrister held up the woman's underwear in court saying the jury should consider it in its deliberations.

She said the fact she was wearing a lace thong suggested she was open to being with someone.

The US news network CNN is suing President Donald Trump and several other officials, after its White House correspondent had his press credentials revoked.

Jim Acosta was asked to hand over his press pass to the US Secret Service following a heated exchange with Mr Trump at a press conference last week.

During a press conference, Mr Acosta tried to ask Mr Trump about a campaign advert that showed migrants climbing over walls.

The former president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, is to receive the 2017 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Mr Santos will be accompanied to Tipperary by Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt - whose long captivity as the hostage of FARC guerrillas and eventual rescue in 2008 made headlines throughout the world.

The guest list at the ceremony on November 16th will include the Minister John Halligan, the EU Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Colombia Eamon Gilmore, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the Colombian community in Ireland.