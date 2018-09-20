Evening top 5: Brexit plan 'not workable'; Call for tougher parole process; and Dublin City to supply women with sanitary products

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is defiantly sticking by her strategy for Brexit, despite the EU insisting a key element of her plan "will not work".

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, earlier warned that her plan for future trade with the EU is unworkable.

He was speaking at the end of the informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg on Thursday afternoon.

A mother whose children were murdered by her husband is campaigning for a tougher parole process.

Kathleen Chada is also calling for more victim advocates when it comes to ending gender-based violence.

Eoghan and Ruairí - aged 10 and 5 - were reported missing when they did not return with their father Sanjeev from a bowling trip in July 2013.

Dublin City Councillors have supported a proposal to provide free sanitary products in all Dublin City Council buildings.

This will see them available in places such as community centres, swimming pools and libraries.

The plan was put forward by Labour Councillor Rebecca Moynihan.

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has defended the Government's handling of Storm Ali.

Two people lost their lives and thousands were left without power after high winds from the storm battered the country yesterday.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claimed the Government had 'taken its eye off the ball' ahead of the storm's arrival - and failed adequately prepare the public in advance.

After a three-year investigation, police in the UK have determined that hundreds of 'cat mutilations' were likely the result of foxes rather than a human.

Met Police in London launched an investigation in November 2015 after reports from the public about mutilated cats.

The animals were often found with their heads or tails removed.