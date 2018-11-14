Evening top 5: Brexit deal agreement; Irish rape trial 'concern'; and Dublin's green men

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland has got a "satisfactory outcome" for its priorities in Brexit.

He was speaking after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her cabinet has agreed to support a draft deal.

She made the statement outside Downing Street in London, following a mammoth cabinet meeting.

The Minister for Justice has said he is "very concerned" at the way rape trials are being handled in Ireland.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking as demonstrators prepare to hold protest around the country calling for an overhaul of the practice and procedure around rape trials.

It comes after a defence barrister in Cork commented on the type of underwear a 17-year-old complainant was wearing on the night she said she was raped.

A report on access to public transport for disabled people says taxi tokens, or an alternative, should be made available in areas with no public transport option.

It is one of the many recommendations from the 84-page Accessibility of Public Transport for People with Disabilities report.

It has been published by the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, which has called on the Government to make equal access to public transportation for people with disabilities "a core policy goal backed by better funding and planning."

St Vincent de Paul has seen no drop in demand for its services - despite figures indicating the economy is improving.

The charity is fielding around 1,000 calls a day from people in need as the Christmas season approaches.

It said volunteers visited around 50,000 families last year - noting that it expects to visit at least the same amount this year.

Dublin City Councillors have agreed to increase the length of time for pedestrians to cross roads.

The motion, from Green Party Councillor Ciarán Cuffe, is extending the 'green man' at traffic lights around the city by one second.

Mr Cuffe has said this will better facilitate more vulnerable road users, who will "benefit from additional crossing time".