Evening top 5: Alcohol bill passes through Dáil; major housing protest in Dublin; and key Republicans slam Trump over Blasey Ford comments

The Health Minister has told TDs that the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill does not mean signage directing tourists to breweries and pubs will be banned.

The legislation - which places restrictions on the marketing of alcoholic drinks - has been hit with multiple delays in its passage through the Oireachtas in recent years.

After nearly three years, it finally passed through all stages of the Dáil this evening.

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Mississippi, 02-10-2018. Image: Rogelio V. Solis/AP/Press Association Images

Three key Republicans have criticised the US President Donald Trump after he openly mocked the university professor who came forward to accuse his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford is one of three women to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh of either sexual impropriety of assault.

Judge Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Almost 120 Defence Forces personnel who were due to return home yesterday will now not arrive back for two weeks.

Following their six-month deployment, they were due to return to Ireland on Tuesday - with a new group of personnel due to arrive at the Golan Heights to take over.

However, an 'unexpected' issue with diplomatic clearances for a planned flight arose on Monday - with officials saying the 'issue could not be resolved' in time for the planned rotation of troops on Tuesday.

Students prepare to join the Raise The Roof protest outside Leinster House, 03-10-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Thousands of protesters have turned out for a major protest highlighting the depth of the country's housing and homeless crisis.

The Raise the Roof Rally took place outside the Dáil this afternoon.

Organised by homeless charities and a coalition of groups and opposition parties, the protesters demanded a radical change in the Government's housing policy.

Dr Peter Boylan has been appointed by the HSE to help prepare for the introduction of abortion services in Ireland.

Dr Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital, will consult with other medical experts about bringing the services in, and will help with the drafting of clinical guidelines.

The former Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists was a vocal supporter for a Yes vote in the abortion referendum earlier this year.