Evening top 5: Abortion bill signed into law; Storm Ali warnings; and más españoles en Irlanda

President Michael D Higgins has signed the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 into law.

The bill amends the Constitution in relation to abortion.

Ireland voted by an overwhelming majority to repeal the Eighth Amendment back in May.

A status orange wind warning has been extended to 17 counties, as Storm Ali approaches Ireland.

Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry are all on alert.

Met Éireann says Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A woman has died after being stabbed at an apartment in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened at Linenhall Street in the Bridgewater Mews area at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old woman was seriously injured, and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she died later.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has welcomed a Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland report, which has recommended 'sweeping reforms'.

The commission, which was set up by the Government in May 2017, has published its final report.

It includes 50 recommendations covering various areas - ranging from An Garda Síochana's approach to human rights, to major changes to accountability and oversight structures to clear up the "complex and confused" systems currently in place.

New figures released from Census 2016 have shown a near-80% increase in the number of Spanish people living in Ireland.

The 'Non-Irish Nationalities Living in Ireland' report said 10 nationalities account for 70% of non-Irish nationals.

Polish nationals (122,515 people) made up the largest group while German nationals (11,531 people) were the smallest of the 10 groups profiled.