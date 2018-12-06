Evening top 5: Abortion bill moves to next stage in Seanad; Graham Dwyer wins legal action over mobile phone data

The bill to allow abortions in Ireland has been moved on to the next stage in the Seanad.

Senators voted it through second stage this evening and it's expected to pass all other stages next week.

The Government is hopeful the bill will be passed and signed into law before Christmas after it made it through all stages in the Dáil late last night.

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer has won his legal action against the State over evidence used to prosecute him for murder.

The former architect was convicted by a jury three years ago of the 2012 murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

He was sentenced to life in prison - however he later launched a legal action against the state and the Garda Commissioner arguing that data gathered from his phone shouldn't have been used during the trial.

Up to 50,000 insurance customers in Ireland are unsure if they are still covered after an underwriting company shut down.

Danish company Qudos has gone into liquidation, with payouts on claims being put on hold.

According to The Irish Independent, many customers are self-employed or small businesses who may not know that their cover is underwritten by Qudos.

Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) protest against rising oil prices and living costs on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Picture by: Blondet Eliot/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Major security measures are being put in place in Paris as the French government prepares for further major protests.

Recent weeks have seen tens of thousands of demonstrators - dubbed 'Les Gilets Jaunes' or 'yellow vests' due to their high-vis jackets - take to the streets in protest over planned fuel tax hikes by Emmanuel Macron's government.

While the demonstrations have largely been peaceful, there were violent scenes last weekend as police clashed with some demonstrators.

The government has since announced a suspension of the tax hike for six months in response to the increasingly tense situation, but protesters have pledged to continue their demonstrations.

The Minister for Health has said the health service is taking a “new and innovative approach” to tackling hospital overcrowding this winter.

The HSE published its €30m Winter Plan this afternoon.

The plan includes a four week period of focused action at nine facilities that have experienced the heaviest overcrowding in the past.