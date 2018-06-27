Evening Top 5: Mercury tops 30C as country swelters; 'Lifeline' rescue ship docks in Malta; New Garda Commissioner to bring in own staff

Record temperature likely to go unchallenged as mercury tops 30C

The ongoing heatwave is set to break records this week – but Met Éireann has said the country’s hottest day in history is unlikely to be challenged.

Ireland’s hottest ever temperature was recorded at 33.3C in Kilkenny Castle on June 26th 1887.

Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said the highest temperature recorded today was close to 31C.

She said the heatwave is unlikely to reach the "dubious" heights of 1887.

'Lifeline' rescue ship docks in Malta after days stranded at sea

The MV Lifeline Rescue ship has docked in Malta after days stranded at sea.

The ship is carrying 234 people who were rescued from the Mediterranean.

The humanitarian vessel had been turned away from several ports as political tensions continue to rise across the EU over the migrant crisis.

Ireland is among eight European countries to have offered to take in some of the people on board – with Portugal, Malta, France, Italy and Spain also offering to help.

New Garda Commissioner to bring in his own team of support staff

The new Garda Commissioner will be allowed to bring in his own team of support staff.

PSNI Deputy Police Constable Drew Harris became the first outsider to be appointed to the top Garda job yesterday.

The appointment comes following an 'international selection process' by the Public Appointments Service, on behalf of the Policing Authority.

At least two current senior members of Garda management were in the running for the Commissioner post.

UN welcomes move to grant asylum seekers right to work

The UN refugee agency has welcomed the decision to grant asylum seekers access to the Irish workforce.

The new directive announced by the Minister for Justice this afternoon will come into force this week.

It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the ban preventing asylum seekers from working was unconstitutional.

The directive will give asylum seekers the right to work in most sectors of the economy once they have been waiting for a decision on their application for nine months or more.

Teenager charged with Ana Kriegel's murder applies for bail

A 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has applied for bail in the High Court.

The accused cannot be identified because of his age.

The body of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin on May 17th.

The schoolgirl had been reported missing three days before that.