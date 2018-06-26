Evening Top 5: Lowry convicted over tax offences; US Supreme Court uphold Trump travel ban; Fianna Fáil backs Higgins

Independent TD Michael Lowry fined €15,000 for tax offences

Independent TD Michael Lowry has been fined €15,000 for filing incorrect corporation tax returns and failing to keep proper books of account.

The judge said he did not believe a custodial sentence was appropriate.

In August 2002, Mr Lowry directed a €372,000 commission owed to his refrigeration company to be paid to a third party in the Isle of Man.

His trial heard the payment did not appear on his company's books until 2006, when he instructed his accountants to record it.

US Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

The US Supreme Court has upheld Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting a number of Muslim-majority countries.

The nine-member court handed down its ruling today – finding that the ban did not represent unconstitutional religious discrimination.

The verdict is being hailed as a major victory for the US President and a significant blow to anti-discrimination campaigners, who had argued that the legislation represents an unlawful 'Muslim ban.'

The 5-4 ruling found that the ban does not violate either US immigration law – or the first Amendment to the US Constitution, which blocks the Government from favouring one religion over another.

Fianna Fáil will not field candidate against Michael D Higgins

Fianna Fáil will not field a candidate to stand against President Michael D Higgins in any upcoming election.

The party has confirmed it will support the former Labour Party candidate should he decide to seek a second term in office.

President Higgins will complete his seven-year term this autumn and he has yet to indicate whether he will stand again.

Speaking this afternoon, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the 77-year-old has “served the country with great distinction over the course of his first term both at home and around the world.”

Ireland agrees to take in 25 migrants from boat stranded off Malta

Ireland has offered to take in up to 25 migrants on board a rescue ship that has been stranded off the coast of Malta for days.

The MV Lifeline has been turned away from several ports in the Mediterranean and is currently around 30km off the Maltese coast.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had claimed the German vessel would be allowed to dock in Malta, although he did not specify when.

However, this evening the ship’s crew tweeted that they had “received a message from Malta at 6pm saying we are not allowed to enter territorial waters.”

Challenges to Eighth Amendment Referendum result to continue tomorrow

The High Court is hearing separate applications today from three people seeking to challenge the result of the abortion referendum.

One man claims people were duped by incorrect statements made by members of the Government.

Last month, the people of Ireland voted emphatically for the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution to be repealed.

However, three Irish citizens have sought to challenge the result through the courts