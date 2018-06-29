Evening Top 5: Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles case for €7.5m; McAleese slams Catholic teaching on homosexuality; Hosepipe ban for Dublin

Terminally ill woman woman Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles case for €7.5m

A terminally ill woman with cervical cancer has settled her legal action for €7.5m.

Mother-of-five Emma Mhic Mhathúna from Co Kerry is one of the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy.

The 37-year-old sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) and a US lab used by Cervical Check.

High Court Judge Kevin Cross was told on Friday the case has been settled and the HSE has admitted liability for not disclosing the findings of an audit which had been carried out.

Mary McAleese says Catholic teaching on homosexuality is "evil

Former Irish President Mary McAleese has warned that the Catholic Church’s teaching on homosexuality is "evil."

Mrs McAleese will be taking part in tomorrow’s Dublin Pride Parade.

The two-term President was speaking at an event in Navan, County Meath this afternoon.

In a wide-ranging talk, she also said arguments against women in the priesthood are "untenable” – and labelled Pope Francis a disappointment when it comes to women’s rights.

Irish Water issues month-long hosepipe ban for Greater Dublin Area

Irish Water has issued a hosepipe ban for the Greater Dublin Area as demand for water continues to outstrip supply.

The Water Conservation Order will prohibit the use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for a range of purposes.

The ban will come into place from this coming Monday July 1st – and will remain in for one month until July 31st.

The utility had said it will keep the situation under review and has warned it may have to extend the order if necessary.

Done in 60 seconds - EU leaders confirm "no substantial progress" on Irish border

EU leaders took "less than a minute" to confirm their stance on Brexit negotiations – with leaders continuing to demand clarity from the British Government.

Leaders worked through the night to reach an agreement on migration – eventually announcing a deal at 5am this morning.

However, it took them less than 60 seconds to agree this afternoon that “no substantial progress” had been made regarding a backstop solution for the Irish border.

Speaking after the summit, European Council president Donald Tusk warned Mrs May "this is the last call to lay the cards on the table."

"There's a great deal of work ahead and the most difficult tasks are still unresolved," he said.

Boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel refused bail

A 13-year-old boy accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been refused bail.

The 14-year-old girl body was found in an unused building in Lucan, County Dublin last month – three days after she had been reported missing.

The accused, who can’t be identified because of his age, had applied to be let out of detention in the High Court.

He had applied on Wednesday and this afternoon the Judge handed down his decision and refused it.