Evacuations in Philippines as Super Typhoon approaches country

The Philippines is bracing for a major storm that's expected to make landfall at the weekend.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut - known locally as Ompong - is currently moving across the Pacific Ocean towards the Philippines, with winds of more than 205km/h and gusts of up to 255km/h.

The storm's expected to hit an area at the north of the main island Luzon on Saturday morning, with heavy rain expected from Friday.

Local authorities have put emergency measures in place ahead of the typhoon's arrival amid fears of flooding and landslides.

Millions of people live in the potential path of the storm, and evacuations have already begun in a number of coastal communities.

Wide view of Super Typhoon #Mangkhut via the Day Cloud Convection RGB product from JMA's #Himawari satellite. Winds sustained at 145 KT / 167 MPH / 267 KPH. pic.twitter.com/qAa7bDNfJY — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 13, 2018

It's believed the storm could move towards coastal China once it passes over the Philippines.

Aid agency Oxfam said it is preparing to respond to what could be the strongest island to hit the Philippines this year.

The charity's Philippines Country Director, Maria Rosario Felizco, observed: "Super Typhoon Mangkhut is bringing very destructive winds and torrential rainfall, and it could cause storm surges and flash flooding in northern Philippines.

"We are also concerned about the potential for landslides, due to the mountainous terrain in northern Luzon, and flooding from the expected heavy torrential rain."

She added that the consequences from the storm "could be devastating", noting that aid agencies are on high alert ahead of the typhoon's arrival.

The Philippines is hit by around 20 storms every year, typically including a number of destructive typhoons.