Eurovision, Brexit and abortion on the agenda as Sinn Féin Ard Fheis gets underway

The 2018 Sinn Féin Ard Fheis gets underway today with abortion and Brexit the big items on the agenda.

Around 3,000 delegates will vote on 171 motions at the conference in Belfast.

Among them is a motion for the party to support upcoming legislation allowing for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

The party is currently restricting its TDs and Senators from fully backing the recommendation.

Another motion calls for a free vote on the issue - which could affect the future of TDs Peadar Tóibín and the currently suspended Carol Nolan.

Delegates will also vote on a motion calling for the party to only consider entering a left wing government after the next election.

If passed, the party would be blocked from entering coalition with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail.

Brexit will also form a big part of discussions with more calls for a border poll on a united Ireland.

Delegates will also be asked whether to call on RTÉ to boycott next year's Eurovision song contest in protest at the violence in Israel.