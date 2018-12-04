European court suggests UK has power to unilaterally reverse Brexit

The European Court of Justice has said the UK could unilaterally reverse its decision to leave the EU.

It comes after a group of Scottish politicians asked the European court to rule on whether the UK could halt Brexit after sub triggering Article 50.

The advice from Advocate General Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona is not the final judgement in the case – but will be greeted as an indication of how the court is likely to rule.

It comes as the UK House of Commons begins a five-day debate on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – ahead of a crunch Parliamentary vote next Monday.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted her agreement "delivers for the British people" – but it remains unclear whether she will be able to drum up enough support in the Commons.

Both Mrs May and the European Council President Donald Tusk have warned that rejection of the deal will result in “no deal or no Brexit at all.”

The politicians behind the European legal challenge are hoping the opinion will be taken as an indication that Brexit can be paused or stopped to allow for a second referendum if necessary.

Under Article 50, the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29th 2019.

More follows ...