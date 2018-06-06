EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 million won in Ireland

A EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 million has been won in Ireland.

The win marks the 13th jackpot won in Ireland, and the first won here this year.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 22, 39, 46, with the Lucky Stars 4 and 5.

It has not yet been revealed where in the country the winning ticket was sold.

National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe said: "If you are the lucky holder of this ticket, we advise you to stay calm; don't do anything rash; take sound legal and financial advice; and contact us and we'll guide you through the process of making your claim.

"It's wonderful news, and we're delighted there's a lucky winner - or maybe a syndicate - out there sitting on this huge sum of money."

The winner is being urged to sign the back of the ticket, and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims line on 01-836-4444.

The latest EuroMillions win follows a €4.3 million Lotto jackpot which was won in the Mid-West on Saturday.