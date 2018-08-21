EuroMillions jackpot heads for 'life-changing' €110m

The National Lottery says Tuesday's EuroMillions jackpot is heading for €110m.

It says the amount could be 'truly life-changing' for any winners.

Any sole Irish winner of the jackpot will closely follow in Dolores McNamara's footsteps - who scooped a €115m EuroMillions jackpot in July 2005.

Tuesday's jackpot is one of the biggest on offer so far this year, having been rolling over since Tuesday July 17th.

The current jackpot will have contributed over of €6.1m to the Good Causes Fund in Ireland.

Ticket sales close at 7.30pm on Tuesday

Last Friday's €99m draws produced 89,000 Irish cash prize winners, including one Donegal winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.

The ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery.

National Lottery chief executive, Dermot Griffin, said: "The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since July 17th and we are seeing massive interest from our players who hope to claim this truly life changing prize.

"Ahead of last Friday’s €99 million jackpot draw, retailers throughout the country reported a huge surge of sales and large queues in the final hours leading up to the draw.

"At these jackpot levels, we are going to see a massive increase in play".

There has been 13 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners since EuroMillions started in 2004.

The most recent was in June, when a syndicate of 32 colleagues at Stakelums Hardware scooped €17m.