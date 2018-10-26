EuroMillions jackpot heads for €70m tonight

EuroMillions fever is gripping Ireland as Friday's jackpot soars to €70m.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "The EuroMillions jackpot is rolling high and there is huge excitement all over Ireland with an amazing €70m at stake.

"In addition ten of our players have a unique chance to share in a guaranteed €1m from tonight's EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle.

"This is a lovely amount of money for ten of our players to win with only eight weeks to Christmas".

This is in addition to the normal raffle prize of €5,000.

Image: National Lottery

"As people go to the polls today to cast their vote in the Presidential election Irish EuroMillions players have an opportunity to give their first preference to be in with a chance of winning the mega jackpot", the company added.

Ireland has also seen 26 players to date landing the top prize in EuroMillions Plus of €500,000.

And recently, 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co Tipperary took a share of €17m.