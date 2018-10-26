EuroMillions jackpot heads for €70m tonight

Ireland has seen 26 players take the top prize in EuroMillions Plus
EuroMillions fever is gripping Ireland as Friday's jackpot soars to €70m.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: "The EuroMillions jackpot is rolling high and there is huge excitement all over Ireland with an amazing €70m at stake.
"In addition ten of our players have a unique chance to share in a guaranteed €1m from tonight's EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle.
"This is a lovely amount of money for ten of our players to win with only eight weeks to Christmas".
This is in addition to the normal raffle prize of €5,000.
"As people go to the polls today to cast their vote in the Presidential election Irish EuroMillions players have an opportunity to give their first preference to be in with a chance of winning the mega jackpot", the company added.
Ireland has also seen 26 players to date landing the top prize in EuroMillions Plus of €500,000.
And recently, 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co Tipperary took a share of €17m.