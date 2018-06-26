Escaped Dublin prisoner recaptured after almost two weeks on the run

The fugitive is now wanted for questioning in connection a sexual assault

News
Escaped Dublin prisoner recaptured after almost two weeks on the run

File photo. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A fugitive on the run since escaping from a Dublin jail almost two weeks ago has been apprehended.

He fled from Cloverhill ahead of a court appearance.

This jailbreak happened on June 13th when a man was waiting for a court appearance.

He walked out of an unlocked holding cell in Cloverhill Courthouse, which is on the same grounds as the prison.

The fugitive had been on the run since - and is now wanted for questioning in connection a violent sexual assault in the Cork Street area last week.

Gardaí carrying out searches in Crumlin apprehended a man aged in his 30s yesterday.

He was escorted to court on foot of an outstanding warrant.


2 Related articles
On-the-run prisoner suspected of carrying out alleged sex attack in Dublin

On-the-run prisoner suspected of carrying out alleged sex attack in Dublin

Search underway for Cloverhill Prison inmate who 'walked out' of cell

Search underway for Cloverhill Prison inmate who 'walked out' of cell