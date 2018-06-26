Escaped Dublin prisoner recaptured after almost two weeks on the run

A fugitive on the run since escaping from a Dublin jail almost two weeks ago has been apprehended.

He fled from Cloverhill ahead of a court appearance.

This jailbreak happened on June 13th when a man was waiting for a court appearance.

He walked out of an unlocked holding cell in Cloverhill Courthouse, which is on the same grounds as the prison.

The fugitive had been on the run since - and is now wanted for questioning in connection a violent sexual assault in the Cork Street area last week.

Gardaí carrying out searches in Crumlin apprehended a man aged in his 30s yesterday.

He was escorted to court on foot of an outstanding warrant.