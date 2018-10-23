Erdogan to reveal "naked truth" about Khashoggi killing today

The Turkish president has said he will today reveal what he calls the “naked truth” about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make his address to parliament later this morning – outlining the latest developments in the investigation.

The journalist was last seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Saudi officials originally insisted that he had left the building alive and well, however over the weekend, Saudi State television admitted that he had been killed.

The State news agency said he was killed during a fist fight in the consulate – with 18 Saudi nationals arrested in connection with his death.

Mr Khashoggi was a known critic of the Saudi government and the country's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. However, Saudi officials are continuing to insist that the Crown Prince did not sanction the killing and had no knowledge of it.

Killing

Reports from Turkish state media say a 15-member Saudi team flew to Istanbul on 2 October, knowing Mr Khashoggi would enter the consulate to get a document he needed to get married.

Once he was inside, the media reports say, members of the Saudi team grabbed him, cut off his fingers, killed him and dismembered his body.

Omer Celik, the spokesman for Mr Erdogan's ruling AK Party, has said: "We are facing a situation that has been monstrously planned and later tried to be covered up.”

“It is a complicated murder."

Investigation

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has sent “top intelligence people to Turkey to investigate the murder.

CIA director Gina Haspel is reportedly among the US contingent – however, details of her trip have not been released.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Berlin would halt the export of arms to Saudi Arabia "in the current situation."

It remains to seen whether other major arms dealers – including the US and UK – will follow suit.

The UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned that his government is treating the allegations “very seriously” – however it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken on weapons sales.

Around half of all British manufactured arms are sold to Saudi Arabia.