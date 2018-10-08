Family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna says she 'fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way'

The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna says they will take some comfort from the knowledge that she will be remembered by thousands of people who've been inspired by her fight for justice.

The 37-year-old mother of five - who was one of those impacted by the CervicalCheck controversy after receiving incorrect smear results - passed away in Kerry on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Emma's family said she had an 'unending and unwavering commitment' to her children, and also 'fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way'.

The statement adds: "We will miss Emma beyond words, her intellect, her love, her quick wit and infectious smile are irreplaceable to those closest to her in these difficult days.

"However, we take some comfort in the knowledge that Emma will be long remembered by the thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice, transparency and improved services."

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, meanwhile, says the death of Emma has come as a personal shock.

She observed: "My thoughts and my sympathies are with Emma's children.

"Sometimes, the personal side is lost. It's not just a disease that affects the woman - it affects the whole family."

Ms Phelan added that Emma's courageous efforts to improve screening services must continue, explaining: "It's basically what myself, Stephen Teap and Lorainne Walsh are trying to do - we're trying to focus on improving our screening programme.

"The screening programme failed Emma, it failed me, it failed Irene [Teap], and the 221 other women and families that have been involved. Even though it has failed us, we're working hard to try and create a programme that we can trust."

As I sit here in the quiet with only my thoughts and my husband and two children tucked up in bed, I am so very grateful to be alive and well. Yet, my heart breaks for two more families devastated by cervical cancer. — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) October 7, 2018

"We need to fix this"

Stephen Teap - whose wife Irene died last year - says Emma fought to highlight problems in the screening system and the suffering caused by it.

He said: "While there's some of us that are in the public eye, there are many others out there that are suffering in silence, privately.

"We need to fix all of this for the sake of everybody's that involved in it - no-one should die in vain here."

The Taoiseach, President and Health Minister are among the others who have paid tribute to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

Leo Varadkar said: "I am determined that something positive should come from this tragedy, and it’s my objective to virtually eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland.

"But [today] our thoughts are with Emma’s young family on her early and untimely passing. May she Rest In Peace."

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Emma Mhic Mhathúna:https://t.co/ywlfettUK1 pic.twitter.com/gQCDSov6M4 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 7, 2018

A funeral mass for Emma will be held in Co Kerry tomorrow, followed by a mass in Dublin and burial in Co Kildare on Wednesday.