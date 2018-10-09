Emma Mhic Mhathúna remembered as a fantastic woman, mother and friend

The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna have thanked the people of Ireland for taking her into their hearts.

The 37-year-old mother-of-five passed on Sunday.

She was one of the 221 women diagnosed with cervical cancer after being given incorrect smear test results.

Speaking on behalf of the family outside her memorial service in West Kerry this afternoon, Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s uncle, John Moran said she will be remembered by all as a fantastic woman, mother and friend.

“She was 37, he said. “She is the mother of five children.”

“She did everything right. I am not telling you who was wrong – but she did everything right.

“As a family we will remember her in the most fond, fond way.”

The president Michael D Higgins will be among the attendees at a funeral mass for Ms Mhic Mhathúna at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin tomorrow.

She will be laid to rest later in the day at Laragh Bryan Cemetary in Maynooth County Kildare.