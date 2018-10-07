Emma Mhic Mathuna has Died at the Age of 37

Emma Mhic Mhathuna has died from cervical cancer aged 37.

The mother of five was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, having received two incorrect smear results.

In May, she settled her case in the High court against the HSE and the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics.

Quest admitted to misreading two cervical smear tests in 2010 and 2013.

The HSE admitted liability for not disclosing the findings of the CervicalCheck audit.

In statement President Michael D Higgins said "On behalf of the people of Ireland, I send my condolences to her family, friends, the wider community in West Kerry, and to all those who have shared Ms. Mhic Mhathúna's journey as she battled the disease."







