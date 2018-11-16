Emergency services hold major 'hostage situation' training exercise in Dublin

Gardaí, fire crews, ambulance crews and members of the defence forces took part in the exercise

Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Emergency services have taken part in a major emergency training exercise in Dublin, to test how they would deal with a mass casualty terrorist attack. 

Gardaí, firefighters, ambulance crews and members of the defence forces took part in the staged 'hostage situation' in the Dublin City University campus.

Crews taking part in the 'Operation Barracuda' exercise were responding to a staged incident in which a group of assailants attack bystanders and take a number of hostages.

The simulation involved over 50 actors and Garda recruits.

Photos from the scene showed crews attending to 'victims', with a significant number of vehicles also attending the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade stressed that normal resources were not being used for the exercise.

Officials say the exercise has now finished, with gardaí thanking the public for their cooperation during this evening's training.