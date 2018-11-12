Emergency services battling deadliest wildfires in Californian history as death toll rises

The death toll from wildfires raging across the state of California has risen to 31.

US authorities said the toll marks the deadliest wildfire in the history of the state.

Rescue workers are searching for 228 others who remain unaccounted for.

Butte County Sheriff Cory Honea said human remains recovered on Sunday included five bodies found at homes and one in a vehicle in the northern town of Paradise.

An unnamed survivor filmed the moment he revisited the badly-hit town of Paradise, where people he knew were killed.

The footage shows four burned-out cars, some of which have the charred remains of people still sat on the seats inside.

Blue flames can be seen flickering inside one of the destroyed vehicles.

Burned trees surround a destroyed home leaving only the fireplace in Malibu, California, 11-11-2018. Image: Richard Vogel/AP/Press Association Images

The man, who says he was trapped in the area along with the victims, said that he had visited a woman in her house as the fires approached.

He said: "She had to put her make-up on, she died because of it."

Remains of a burnt car after fire tore through Malibu, California, 11-11-2018. Image: September Dawn Bottoms/Zuma Press/PA Images

The man also revealed that his disabled friend was killed in the fire.

The distressed cameraman said at the end of the footage: "I'm so lucky to be alive, I went down the canyon into a creek."

Former US President Barack Obama said he and his wife Michelle were "heartbroken" as he urged people to do what they can to help.

He tweeted: "Michelle and I are heartbroken for everybody who's lost so much in California, and grateful for the heroism of the firefighters who've been risking their lives around the clock to save others.

"Please do what you can to help our fellow Americans in need."

Firefighters battle a flare up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills, 13-11-2018. Image: September Dawn Bottoms/Zuma Press/PA Images

Authorities have called in a DNA lab to help identify the dead as search teams attempt to uncover bodies in the ashes.

California governor Jerry Brown is requesting a "major disaster declaration" from US President Donald Trump for the wildfires burning at both ends of the state.

US authorities say more than 8,000 firefighters are battling three large wildfires across the state – with thousands of structures destroyed.

